Martin Charles Faulkes Sells 65,000 Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of VNRX opened at $3.15 on Friday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.
VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have commented on VNRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.
VolitionRX Company Profile
VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.
