Martin Charles Faulkes Sells 65,000 Shares of VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Director Martin Charles Faulkes sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,505,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,077.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.15 on Friday. VolitionRX Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

VolitionRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in VolitionRX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,845,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VolitionRX by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VolitionRX during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VolitionRX by 193.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VolitionRX by 328.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on VolitionRX in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on VolitionRX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

