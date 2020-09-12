E. Raimundo Riojas Purchases 8,234 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director E. Raimundo Riojas acquired 8,234 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $204,779.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.46. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

