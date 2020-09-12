Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $115.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.74 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 385.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 512.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 239,368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.