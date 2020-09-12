Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 3,048 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $196,870.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dean Gehring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Dean Gehring sold 1,528 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $105,095.84.

On Monday, July 6th, Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $66.22 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

