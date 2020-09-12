Short Interest in Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Declines By 90.9%

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Sunniva has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

