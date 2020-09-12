Amy E. Dahl Sells 1,996 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $163,811.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TTC opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.58 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Toro by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Toro by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

