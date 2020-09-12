John H. Marlow Sells 625 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RNG stock opened at $254.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $317.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $68,195,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About RingCentral
RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.