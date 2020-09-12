John H. Marlow Sells 625 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RNG stock opened at $254.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $317.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,408,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,662,000 after purchasing an additional 389,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 448,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $68,195,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 563,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after purchasing an additional 302,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

