George Brian Weber Sells 2,500 Shares of Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Director George Brian Weber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.50, for a total value of C$163,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$245,232.

Shares of CGY opened at C$65.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.32. Calian Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.80. The firm has a market cap of $571.24 million and a P/E ratio of 25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$105.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calian Group from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Laurentian raised their target price on Calian Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.