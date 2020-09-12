Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) Insider Robert Milroy Buys 11,564 Shares

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) insider Robert Milroy acquired 11,564 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,979.16 ($10,426.19).
Shares of ALS stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.86. Altus Strategies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.98 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.75 ($1.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million and a P/E ratio of -40.63.
Altus Strategies Company Profile
