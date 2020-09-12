Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) Insider Robert Milroy Buys 11,564 Shares

Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS) insider Robert Milroy acquired 11,564 shares of Altus Strategies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £7,979.16 ($10,426.19).

Shares of ALS stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 17.86. Altus Strategies PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.98 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.75 ($1.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million and a P/E ratio of -40.63.

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

