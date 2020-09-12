Anneka Kingan Purchases 58 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £151.96 ($198.56).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $662.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

SBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.44) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

