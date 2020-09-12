Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) Insider Karl Sternberg Acquires 1,000 Shares

Monks Investment Trust PLC (LON:MNKS) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,109 ($14.49) per share, for a total transaction of £11,090 ($14,491.05).

Shares of MNKS stock opened at GBX 1,108 ($14.48) on Friday. Monks Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,172 ($15.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,124.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 985.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Monks Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

