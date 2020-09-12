Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Andrew Bodenham Purchases 50,000 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR) insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,666.93).

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 51.05 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.07. Senior plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 212.60 ($2.78). The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43.

Senior (LON:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported GBX 0.72 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.20) ($0.00) by GBX 0.92 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Senior plc will post 1752.6483961 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNR shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Senior from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Senior from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.86 ($1.25).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

