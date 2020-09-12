Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Insider Mark Cubitt Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) insider Mark Cubitt bought 20,000 shares of Concurrent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

LON CNC opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.53. Concurrent Technologies PLC has a one year low of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.65). The company has a market cap of $77.73 million and a P/E ratio of 28.42.

Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported GBX 1.62 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

