Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Buys 55 Shares of Stock

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £151.25 ($197.63).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Tony Wood acquired 50 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.04).

On Friday, July 10th, Tony Wood acquired 48 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.43).

Shares of MGGT stock opened at GBX 264.30 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 322.53. Meggitt plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.17).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 356 ($4.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 351 ($4.59).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

