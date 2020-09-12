Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,096 ($79.66) per share, with a total value of £182.88 ($238.97).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,118 ($79.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,104 ($79.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,878.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,985 ($65.14).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

