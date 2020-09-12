Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 3 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 3 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,096 ($79.66) per share, with a total value of £182.88 ($238.97).
Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,118 ($79.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,104 ($79.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,878.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,113.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
