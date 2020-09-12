easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Andrew Findlay Buys 25 Shares

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 595 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £148.75 ($194.37).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 25 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.76) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.04).
  • On Monday, July 13th, Andrew Findlay purchased 23 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.45) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($194.45).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 585.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 677.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EZJ shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 906.47 ($11.84).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

