Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Purchases 65 Shares

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £148.85 ($194.50).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Paul Abberley bought 59 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($195.82).

On Friday, July 10th, Paul Abberley bought 61 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($197.67).

On Monday, June 29th, Paul Abberley sold 2,820 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £7,332 ($9,580.56).

LON CAY opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.72 million and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Charles Stanley Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 350 ($4.57). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 251.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 307 ($4.01) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Charles Stanley Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

