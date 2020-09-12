Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) Insider Alex Bevis Sells 200,000 Shares

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total value of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.69) on Friday. Frontier Developments PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 952 ($12.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,093.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,696.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The stock has a market cap of $943.61 million and a P/E ratio of 62.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDEV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

