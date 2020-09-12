Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Insider Michael J. Norris Sells 100,000 Shares

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

LON CCC opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Friday. Computacenter plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,028.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,663.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,921.60 ($25.11).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

