Brokerages Anticipate Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to report $106.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $108.30 million. Twin River Worldwide reported sales of $129.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $355.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $722.23 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $780.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. Twin River Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRWH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twin River Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of TRWH opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. Twin River Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 394.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 15.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide by 96.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

