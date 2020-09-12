Outset Medical (OM) Announces September 16th IPO

Outset Medical (OM) expects to raise $175 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, September 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,600,000 shares at a price of $22.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, Outset Medical generated $28.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $41.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $910.8 million.

BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs acted as the underwriters for the IPO and SVB Leerink and Stifel were co-managers.

Outset Medical provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Outset is a rapidly growing medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. We believe Tablo represents a significant technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. We designed Tablo from the ground up to be a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. Our technology is designed to elevate the dialysis experience for patients, and help providers overcome traditional care delivery challenges. Our relentless focus on flexibility, ease of use and user experience translates to meaningfully reduced training times and fixed infrastructure requirements. “.

Outset Medical was founded in 2013 and has 273 employees. The company is located at 3052 Orchard Drive, San Jose, CA 95134, US and can be reached via phone at (669) 231-8200 or on the web at http://www.outsetmedical.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.