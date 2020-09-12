StepStone Group Inc. Plans $280 Million IPO for September 16th (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) expects to raise $280 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, September 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 17,500,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, StepStone Group Inc. generated $285.6 million in revenue and $46.9 million in net income. StepStone Group Inc. has a market cap of $425.8 million.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

StepStone Group Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to our clients. Our clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. We partner with our clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. “.

StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 526 employees. The company is located at StepStone Group Inc. 450 Lexington Avenue, 31st Floor New York, NY 10017 and can be reached via phone at (212) 351-6100 or on the web at https://www.stepstonegroup.com.

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.