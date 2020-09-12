Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £23,415.01 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £23,415.01 ($30,595.86).

VMUK opened at GBX 90.92 ($1.19) on Friday. Virgin Money UK PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.51.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.98).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.