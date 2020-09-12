NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NTDOY opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

