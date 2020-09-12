NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.00

News stories about NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. NINTENDO LTD/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Here are some of the headlines that may have effected NINTENDO LTD/ADR’s analysis:
- Nintendo increases Switch production for second time – Bloomberg (seekingalpha.com)
- Microsoft’s New Xbox Is a Big Deal for Gamers and Investors. Here’s Why. (finance.yahoo.com)
- Why Nintendo’s Stock Will Continue Its Run Through the Holidays (finance.yahoo.com)
- NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds (americanbankingnews.com)
- Nintendo Helped People Get Through the Pandemic. Why the Stock Will Continue Its Run Through the Holidays. (finance.yahoo.com)
NTDOY opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76.
NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.
Recommended Story: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.