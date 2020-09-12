Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 2.80

News stories about Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Northrop Grumman earned a news sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Northrop Grumman’s score:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $338.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.80.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

