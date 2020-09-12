GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.72

Press coverage about GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GlaxoSmithKline earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the pharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.11 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

