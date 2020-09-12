CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 1.40

News coverage about CRH Medical (CVE:CRM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CRH Medical earned a media sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$83.00 and a 12-month high of C$128.87.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

In other CRH Medical news, Senior Officer James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,144.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$201,107.20.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRH) specializes in the distribution of medical products directly to physicians, particularly those in the gastroenterologist community. The Company’s lead product, the CRH O’Regan System, is a single use, disposable, hemorrhoid treatment that is used in treating hemorrhoid grades I-IV.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.