Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.40

Press coverage about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Wipro’s ranking:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.43 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

