Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

