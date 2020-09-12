Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 1.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SNYNF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.93. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an immunomodulatory and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

