Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Media Impact Score of 0.26

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

NFLX stock opened at $482.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

