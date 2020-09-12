SAP (NYSE:SAP) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a coverage optimism score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SAP will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

