Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $372.72 on Friday. Tesla has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $502.49. The company has a market capitalization of $345.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.63, a PEG ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.60 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,654 shares of company stock valued at $68,226,995 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

