West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -2.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

News articles about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of WMT stock opened at C$0.02 on Friday. West Mountain Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.08.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

