Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given Media Impact Score of -2.50

Headlines about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a coverage optimism score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s analysis:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,992 ($65.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,707.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,206.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

