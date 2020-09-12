Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

