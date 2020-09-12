Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -3.14

News coverage about Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tullow Oil earned a coverage optimism score of -3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

