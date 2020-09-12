Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.63

Media headlines about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
LMPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.
Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
