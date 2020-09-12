Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -2.63

Media headlines about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a news sentiment score of -2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LMPMF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

