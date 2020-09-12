Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NSANY opened at $7.72 on Friday. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

