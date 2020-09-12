Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.20

Headlines about Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have trended negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gilead Sciences earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Gilead Sciences’ score:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

