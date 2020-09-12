Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Share Price

Headlines about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tiffany & Co. earned a media sentiment score of -3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Tiffany & Co.’s score:

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $86.39 and a 1 year high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

