Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amazon.com, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $44.21 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,222.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,581.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,560.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

