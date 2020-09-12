Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issued By KeyCorp

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ArcBest in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcBest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 273,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 226.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

