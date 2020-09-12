Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

