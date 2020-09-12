SVB Leerink Comments on Blueprint Medicines Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $87.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,134.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,148,941.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

