Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

CRBP opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

