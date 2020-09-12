Equifax Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equifax in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $162.55 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 37.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

