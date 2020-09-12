Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

Shares of FBHS opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $86.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $10,289,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,571 shares of company stock worth $20,471,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.