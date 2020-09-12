Corning Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Corning in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $1,056,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.