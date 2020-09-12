Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

